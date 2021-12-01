The first case of Omicron is reported in California, United States.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) have announced that the first case of infection with the Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the United States .

This first case of the Omicron variant is about a traveler who arrived from South Africa on November 22 , so the United States health authorities carry out a contact tracing.

So far it is known that this traveler infected by the new Omicron variant has his complete vaccination schedule and presents mild symptoms .

With this case, the United States joins the list of American countries to which the Omicron variant has reached. In previous days there were already reports of cases of infection by Omicron in Canada and Brazil . Cases of the Omicron variant are already found worldwide in Botswana , Israel , Australia , Hong Kong , China , Czech Republic , Japan , France , Netherlands , Belgium , Germany , United Kingdom , Scotland .

What else has been learned so far about the Omicron variant?

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) reported in its latest statement that it is not yet clear whether the Omicron variant spreads more easily from person to person than previous variants. Although the number of people affected by Omicron in South Africa has increased, epidemiologists continue to study to determine whether such an increase in cases is due to the variant or other factors.

It is not yet known whether the clinical picture of infection with the Omicron variant is more severe than that caused by other variants. At this time, there is no data to show that the symptoms associated with this variant are different from those caused by other variants.

Preliminary data cited by WHO indicate that, compared to other variants of concern, the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant could be higher. This would imply that people who have had COVID-19 before could be infected again by this variant more easily. The WHO recommends not to be alarmed because it will not be until the next few weeks that we have more details about it.

Thus, it was also emphasized that, although there are still no decisive studies on the efficacy of current vaccines to immunize against the Omicron variant, vaccination continues to be of vital importance to reduce the frequency of severe disease and deaths . All currently used vaccines continue to highly prevent severe symptoms and death from COVID-19 .

Regardingthenoted that they continue to detect infection by different variants of the virus, including thevariant. The efficacy of rapid antigen detection tests to detect this variant continues to be studied.