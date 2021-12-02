This Alt Coin's NFT Collection Comes To Art Basel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world’s first Metachain, Moon Rabbit becomes the strategic partner of Vault 721, the NFT gallery that showcases classic and blue-chip collections at Art Basel Miami 2021 with support by Mark Cuban’s NFT, bringing the gamified NFT Collection Rad Rabbits to the Event.

Art Basel Miami is the US edition of the annual international contemporary-art fair first established in Basel, Switzerland, in 1970. It announced the in-person return for December 2–5, 2021, after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions.

Vault 721 is a unique invite-only event presenting the blockchain industry’s most acclaimed NFT efforts (e.g., Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, Cool Cats, Art Blocks and more) and narrating the historical significance of the earliest and most valuable collections on Ethereum. At the venue, blockchain experts will inform the attendees about each of the presented artworks. Prospective buyers interested in owning a piece of blockchain history will be able to join a silent auction. Two Legendary Rad Rabbits, Bunnylon Musk and Snoop Rad, will also be exhibited at the pavilion.

Moon Rabbit led by the Forbes 30 Under 30 serial blockchain investopreneur Angel Versetti is a distributed system of systems united under the ultimate Metachain aiming to discover the secret to eternal life. Being a general purpose scalable web3 infrastructure, Moon Rabbit has attracted scores of aspiring artists, creators and design collectives to launch on its NFT Marketplace which offers 0 per cent commission on minting and trading of NFTs, giving 100 per cent of value of artwork to creators, fully eliminating the middlemen extracting fees.

Rad Rabbits is a Metaverse-based NFT play-to-earn game about a Bunny society whose arch enemy is time. The Bunnyverse’s Genesis collection is composed of 8,888 AI-generated Rabbits issued on the Moon Rabbit’s smart contract layer EVM, which was launched to enable players play on-chain without the prohibitively high Ethereum gas fees and slow transaction throughput. Rad Rabbtis NFT can age, sin and battle to survive, and are available exclusively for Moon Rabbit $AAA token holders.

A mysterious Rad Rabbit Hunters DAO emerged and has already allocated a bounty of over 300 million $AAA tokens valued at around USD 330,000 to hunt for the 600 rarest Rad Rabbits. Bounty rewards offered for Legendary Rad Rabbits are 50 to 100 times the initial minting fee, creating a frenzy among the crypto community to mint the limited collection of 8,888 NFTs as soon as possible. Join the Bunnyverse Discord to explore the first Bunny Kingdom on Earth with a rare Rad Rabbit of your own. With Rad Rabbits being distributed in a fair and random manner, who knows, maybe you will even own the one from Art Basel!