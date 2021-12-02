Tigerhall Raises $7 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tigerhall, a mobile SaaS platform for social learning, raised $7 million funding led by Monk’s Hill Ventures.

Tigerhall is the first of its kind, providing professionals with mobile-first upskilling through personalized content based on machine learning, user behavior and a short assessment quiz. The user can then see personalized content and development areas based on a unique development plan. Trails are designed for depth, structure and time-based learning journeys, said a statement.

In a micro-attention and mobile-first environment, the funding will be used to expand footprint into the US and APAC markets, to launch a micro-podcast studio for business leaders to create short, templated podcasts on their own, to establish new features for users to book 15-minute micro-mentorship sessions with thinkfluencers or thought leaders on its platform. Further, it will be used to strengthen upskilling personalization and to develop needs and create actionability towards development goals.

“Where you come from should never get in the way of where you want to go,” said Nellie Wartoft, CEO of Tigerhall. “From my experiences in recruitment, I’d see candidates struggle to get their dream job because they didn’t get the relevant mindset or soft skills required by employers from their education investments. I’ve also personally learnt much more from interacting with senior leaders and getting advice from experts than in university and corporate training programs. Tigerhall bridges the gap between knowing technical theory and what real people are doing successfully in the real world. Having investors like Monk’s Hill Ventures on our team gives us further encouragement that we can fulfill our vision of providing every person, regardless of their background or circumstances, with personalized, actionable insights to hit and surpass their goals.”

Till date, Tigerhall has seen 13 times higher engagement compared to other learning platforms used by enterprises. “Over $370 billion is invested in upskilling and talent development annually but less than 10 per cent of employees actively engage with these programs and platforms. Tigerhall team are defining a new category for upskilling through social learning in a micro-attention era. Their product offers engaging content in formats that fit into a user’s life and has already shown to deliver best-in-class engagement. We believe that the Tigerhall team is well positioned to be an edutech leader globally,” said Michele Daoud, partner of Monk’s Hill Ventures.

Since its launch in March 2019, Tigerhall has expanded its reach to professionals across 32 countries with enterprise customers in tech, financial services and consumer goods including HP, New Relic, BNY Mellon, among others. The social learning platform has grown revenue by 10 times in the last 12 months, added the statement.