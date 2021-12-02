The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Coca-Cola, Shopify, Advanced Micro Devices, T-Mobile and HSBC Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Coca-Cola Company KO, Shopify Inc. SHOP, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Coca-Cola, Shopify and Advanced Micro Devices

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Coca-Cola, Shopify, and Advanced Micro Devices. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Soft Drinks industry over the past year (+5.2% vs. +2.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Coca-Cola has been benefiting from the ongoing recovery in markets that has also led to the reopening of the away-from-home channel.

Coca-Cola continued its robust earnings surprise trend in third-quarter 2021, marking its eighth straight quarter of earnings beat and third consecutive sales beat. KO’s strategic transformation as well as revival across markets supported gains in the quarter. Driven by the momentum in its business, it lifted its 2021 view. Coca-Cola, however, continues to witness higher supply chain costs, including higher commodity input costs and transportation expenses.

Shopify shares have gained +25.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +9.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that SHOP has been benefiting from the e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base.

Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital has been driving the top line. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications also holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to further expand its merchant base. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to weigh on its margin expansion though.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have gained +45.8% in the last three months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +17.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that AMD is well-poised to benefit from strong demand for its x86-based microprocessors, semi-custom chips, embedded processors, as well as GPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is also benefiting from strong sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors as well as the growing clout of 7 nanometer products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends. Increasing investments on product development and stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile and HSBC Holdings.

