Zacks.com featured highlights include: Builders FirstSource, Tecnoglass, Capital Product Partners, MGP Ingredients and Clearfield

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Builders FirstSource Inc. BLDR, Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP, MGP Ingredients Inc. MGPI and Clearfield Inc. CLFD.

- Zacks

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Despite Market Volatility

Wall Street suffered a bloody blow at the end of November. The detection of a new variant of coronavirus – Omicron – in South Africa and various other countries and the warning by the World Health Organization of the potential destructive nature of the new variant have left the global stock markets rattled since Black Friday.

Moreover, on Nov 30, in his testimony before a Senate committee, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will discuss speeding up the tapering process of its quantitative easing program in the upcoming FOMS meeting scheduled from Dec 14-15. Powell’s latest statement indicates that the first interest rate hike since March 2020 is likely to come in the second quarter of 2022 instead of the second half of 2022 as was hinted after the November FOMC meeting.

Consequently, the northbound journey of the U.S. stock markets halted last month. The Dow and the S&P 500 fell 3.7% and 0.8%, respectively, last month, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%.

However, several stocks have gained in the past four weeks. Notable among them are Builders FirstSource, Tecnoglass, Capital Product Partners, MGP Ingredients and Clearfield.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1833651/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-despite-market-volatility

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research