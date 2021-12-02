Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
ATCO, OLN, DDS, and FRG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 2, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
Atlas has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote
Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote
Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 5.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Franchise Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Franchise Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Corp. (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.