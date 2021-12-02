Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

ATCO, OLN, DDS, and FRG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 2, 2021.

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This company that manufactures and distributes chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This company that operates retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 5.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

