Henry Schein (HSIC) Introduces Treatment Planning Software

Henry Schein, Inc.’s HSIC orthodontics business, Henry Schein Orthodontics, recently launched the Studio Pro 4.0-- a web-based treatment planning software for Reveal Clear Aligners (Reveal). Henry Schein Orthodontics provides a variety of orthodontic products to dental markets all over the world.

Per Henry Schein Orthodontics’ management, Reveal is the clear solution that helps practitioners meet their patients' clear aligner demands. It features direct integrations with many leading intraoral scanners as well as direct connections with practice management software. Further, Reveal providers can personalize treatment plans with greater ease and control when reviewing and approving aligner cases owing to the added capability of the Studio Pro 4.0 platform.

Henry Schein Orthodontics will continue to provide full in-office support to Reveal providers, ensuring that consumers take full advantage of the benefits of a clear aligner workflow.

Few Words on Studio Pro 4.0

Studio Pro 4.0, linked to the DDX Case Management Portal, gives Reveal providers virtual setup tools to visualize, customize, and communicate treatment plans, intended to achieve predictable outcomes for clear aligner treatment planning. Based on considerable market research and feedback, practitioners of various skill levels can simply navigate through an intuitive interface, with over 25 novel features designed with clinicians in mind.

Studio Pro 4.0 is a major step forward in terms of enhancing practitioners’ ability to design treatment. The software's graphic interface and ease of use make it much more readily available for patients to comprehend where they are in the course of the treatment and how things are progressing.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research published in PharmiWeb, the treatment planning software market is expected to see a CAGR of 7.9% during 2020 to 2027.The growing need for advanced and effective cancer treatments worldwide, the rising number of cancer patients, and the several benefits associated with software that is relatively more precise, fast, and efficient and provides improved care with the help of beam planning and automated calculations are expected to contribute to market growth.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent launch of Henry Schein Orthodontics’ Studio Pro 4.0 treatment planning software seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In June 2021, Henry Schein achieved a $53.4-million national stockpile contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contract terms require the company to provide storage and innovative logistic support for 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-related products to healthcare professionals.

In May 2021, the company acquired a 70% ownership position in eAssist Dental Solutions (eAssist). This acquisition will assist the company in fulfilling its mission of providing best-of-breed solutions that help dental offices run more efficiently and profitably, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 5.8% compared to the industry’s 9.2% growth

