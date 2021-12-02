Do not water it with your Christmas bonus: The 'Yes' and 'No' of what to do with that little money

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all know that the most magical and beautiful moment of the year comes in December and, of course, we refer to the Christmas bonus! One of the few flashes of light between the eternal joints and the lunch tuppers that Godín life offers. But of course, because "sometimes" we are impulsive and we don't usually plan our finances; We ended up spending the Christmas bonus in a two-for-three and boom! December 26th arrives and we are back in the red.

But fear not, it's not your fault. Nobody has explained to us how to manage your Christmas bonus, but we have tips to apply the art of not spending money on nonsense that we do not need.

How to calculate your Christmas bonus

Before entering the matter, it is important that you know your rights well because the Christmas bonus is not a "good vibes" gift, it is an obligation of the employer. According to the Federal Labor Law in its article 87 , the Christmas bonus is a benefit that companies must give to their employees and by law they must pay it no later than December 20 . So abused, demand what is yours. In addition, according to the same law, the bonus must be at least fifteen days' salary and if you have worked in your company for less than a year, you must be given the proportional part of the total days that you have worked.

To calculate the exact amount that you should be given there is a very simple formula: simply divide your monthly salary by 30 and multiply that number by 15 and voila! That will be your bonus in case you have been with your company for a year. With this in mind, let's get down to business.

What YES should you do with your Christmas bonus?

One of the most common mistakes when it comes to financial mismanagement is, believing that the Christmas bonus is just to give us that little luxury that we think we deserve after a hard year of work, but in reality the Christmas bonus is an opportunity to put your money, invest in you, and yes also give yourself a little luxury.

An easy way to know how you should use your Christmas bonus is the following:

If you have debts

70% of your Christmas bonus must go to pay what you owe. Sorry but that's right, you have to pay and thus prevent interest from eating your money even more.

10% must go to investment. Be careful, when we say investment we are not referring to buying fractions of bitcoin, but low-risk funds, or what better way to invest in you? Pay for that English course, or a finance workshop that will help you know how to manage yourself all year long.

And finally, 20% goes to gifts! Obviously we were not going to leave you without a taste, this money can go in gifts for you and your loved ones.

If you have no debts:

50% of your bonus goes to your savings or to your emergency fund (which is three months of your salary that we must have saved for anything). Remember that saving not only helps you make more ambitious plans but it also gives you peace of mind.

20% goes to investments. Again, this little extra money is a great opportunity to debut as an investor.

And 30% goes to gifts. You deserve 10% more as a reward for not having debt. Be happy and buy yourself something nice.

Now that you know how you should use your Christmas bonus. It is time to tell you what NOT to do under any circumstances.

What should you NOT do with your Christmas bonus?

This list could be very long, but let's focus on the most common mistakes. Read them carefully, see if you have committed any of them, and most importantly, do not comment on them this year!

Spending everything in posadas: Let's see, we all love the party, but at this time you neglect yourself, and suddenly you spent all your money on bottles, horrible gifts from exchanges and Christmas dinners with friends. Limit your spending, budget for what you can afford, and stick to it. If you have 600 budgeted pesos for a dinner, don't spend a single peso more. Time to get self-control. We know you can do it.

Invest everything at high risk: Investments in these times are no longer optional but do not go crazy and invest in crypto or any investment that puts your entire financial health at risk. And if you have debts, it is not here.

Buy super unnecessary things: It happens to us that we go to Miniso and lose control, we go out with a thousand stuffed animals that do not really add anything to our lives. Think before you buy: Are you going to use it constantly? Will it make your life easier? How long will it last?

With these tips you are ready to go and cash that check, well no one uses checks anymore, but go get that little money. We trust that you will do well and come January 1, 2022, you will be happy that now, your Christmas bonus, did not go like water and you managed to do something with it that helps your financial health.