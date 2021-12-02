Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy? 2 To Watch On The Nasdaq

Top Cannabis Stocks In December 2021

Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to buy as the cannabis sector trades near 2021 lows? With the recent drop in the overall markets due to the finding of the first Omicron variant case in California, the best cannabis stocks continue to lose market value. At the present time, many forces continue to impact the cannabis sector ranging from federal cannabis reform to the tapering of the economy.

As investors prepare for a choppy week of trading the new Covid-19 variant could continue to impact an end-of-the-year rally. In 2021 the best cannabis stocks to invest in have mostly seen upside when the possibility of federal marijuana legalization and cannabis banking was concerned. In November many leading cannabis companies managed to report strong revenue growth that has persisted the entire year. Although things have been stagnant on the federal level many new states have established legal recreational and medical cannabis markets across the US.

In addition, in Canada, the market has continued to grow as well. This has given leading cannabis companies the ability to expand and continue building a footprint in new markets. Internationally the cannabis industry has expanded as more countries accept cannabis for medicinal use. According to a recent BDSA report, international cannabis sales are forecast to reach $7.9 billion by 2026 from $1.7 billion in 2021.

Finding Pot Stocks With Potential Gains

At the present time, this market volatility could be an opportunity for active traders to take advantage of the price swings. With the cannabis sector currently trading near the lowest price points, they have seen this year it could be time to make a watchlist of top cannabis stocks in December.

Researching a company’s financial results and press releases is a good way to find the best pot stocks to invest in. In addition, studying how a stock moves in the market and learning how to use technical analysis to establish entry points can help you become a successful trader. Let’s look at 2 top marijuana stocks to add to your list this week.

Marijuana Stocks For Your December 2021 Watchlist

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR)

Village Farms International, Inc.

At the present time, Village Farms International, Inc. and its subsidiaries, produce, market, and distribute greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. Additionally, the company is focusing its cannabis and CBD segments in Canada and the US. In general, Village Farms’ wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in North America. Recently, Pure Sunfarms received a cannabis cultivation license for a delta 2 greenhouse increasing production capacity by 50%. Earlier this year Village Farms unveiled new corporate branding and launches a new website www.villagefarms.com.

In November Village Farm delivered its third-quarter 2021 results with another record quarter for Pure Sunfarms. To highlight, total cannabis sales were $31.2 million with Pure Sunfarms sales reaching $27.4 million and Balanced Health Botanicals with sales of $3.8 million. Specifically, these two subsidiaries combined comprised 43% of the total Village Farms sales. On November 15th the company announced it acquired 70% of Quebec-based ROSE LifeScience. Specifically, ROSE is a vertically integrated branded and third-party supplier to the Quebec market.

VFF stock is trading at $6.33 on December 2nd down 11.63% in the last five trading days. Currently, the stock has a 52-week price range of $6.18-$20.32 establishing this new low in today’s trading. According to analysts at CNN Business VFF stock has a 12-month median price target of $18.23 per share. In this case, this would represent an upside of 187.54% from its last trading price.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Internationally, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products for a global market. At the present time, the company has operations in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. In general, the company operates through two segments, cannabinoid, and non-cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, and detoxification products.

In November Clever Leaves reported their third-quarter 2021 results. Specifically, the company delivered Q3 2021 revenue of a record $4.0 million with gross profit increasing 22% year over year. As a result, gross profit increased 22% to $2.5 million resulting in a 62.9% gross margin on a 1000-point basis. Also important, net income in the third quarter of 2021 increased to $1.0 million compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in Q3 2020. The company revised its revenue outlook and expects 2021 revenue of somewhere between $14-$16 million.

CLVR stock is trading at $4.36 in December down 17.05% in the past five trading days. Currently, the stock has a 52-week price range of $4.22-$19.46 and is down 51.35% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks CLVR stock has a 12-month average price target of $9.00 per share. This forecast represents an increase of 100.45% from its last trading price. Currently near its lows in the market CLVR stock could be a top cannabis stock for your list today.

