These Are The Ten Best Performing Stocks In November 2021

November has historically been one of the best months of the year for the S&P 500 since 1950. However, this year’s November proved a bit different. The month started off well and the robust performance continued until the last few days, when concerns over the new COVID-19 variant pushed many investors away. Still, there were many stocks that were able to stay in the green despite the pull back in the final few days of the month. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing stocks in November 2021.

sergeitokmakov / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Stocks In November 2021

We have used the monthly return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten best performing stocks in November 2021. For our list, we have only considered mega cap stocks, i.e. those with a market cap of $200 billion or more. Following are the ten best performing stocks in November 2021:

Broadcom (>6%)

Founded in 1961, it is a technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has the following business segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. Its shares are up over 26% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last five days. Broadcom shares are currently trading over $547, while it has a 52-week range of $398.10 and $577.21. It is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.

AbbVie (>6%)

Founded in 2011, it is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells pharmaceutical products that focus on treating chronic conditions. Its shares are up over 8% YTD but are down over 2% in the last five days. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are currently trading over $116, while it has a 52-week range of $101.55 and $121.53. It is headquartered in North Chicago, Ill.

Meta Platforms (>6%)

Founded in 2004, it is a social technology company that develops social media applications. Formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB)'s list of products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Its shares are up over 13% YTD but are down over 8% in the last five days. Meta Platforms shares are currently trading over $311, while it has a 52-week range of $244.61 and $384.33. It is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.

Danaher (>7%)

Founded in 1969, it is a medical company that designs, makes and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has the following business segments: Diagnostics, Environmental & Applied Solutions and Life Sciences. Its shares are up over 40% YTD and over 1% in the last five days. Danaher shares are currently trading over $319, while it has a 52-week range of $211.22 and $333.96. It is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Adobe (>7%)

Founded in 1982, it offers digital marketing and media solutions. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has the following business segments: Digital Experience, Publishing and Digital Media. Its shares are up over 30% YTD but are down over 1% in the last five days. Adobe shares are currently trading around $656, while it has a 52-week range of $420.78 and $699.54. It is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.

Home Depot (>9%)

Founded in 1978, this company sells building materials and home improvement products. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has the following business segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. Its shares are up over 50% YTD but are down over 2% in the last five days. Home Depot shares are currently trading over $401, while it has a 52-week range of $246.59 and $416.56.

Costco Wholesale (>13%)

Founded in 1983, this company operates membership warehouses to offer its members products across various product categories, including fresh foods, softlines and more. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has the following business segments: Canadian Operations, Unites States Operations and Other International Operations. Its shares are up over 40% YTD but are down over 5% in the last five days. Costco shares are currently trading around $519, while it has a 52-week range of $307.00 and $560.78.

Pfizer (>21%)

Founded in 1849, it is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, makes, markets and sells biopharmaceutical products globally. Its shares are up over 48% YTD and over 7% in the last five days. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are currently trading over $54, while it has a 52-week range of $33.36 and $55.70.

NVIDIA (>33%)

Founded in 1993, this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, as well as related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has the following business segments: Tegra Processor, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and All Other. Its shares are up over 140% YTD but are down over 3% in the last five days. NVIDIA shares are currently trading around $311, while it has a 52-week range of $115.67 and $346.47.

Qualcomm (>37%)

Founded in 1985, this company develops, designs and offers digital telecommunications products and services. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has the following business segments: QSI (Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives), QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) and QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies). Its shares are up over 15% YTD but are down over 2% in the last five days. Qualcomm shares are currently trading around $172, while it has a 52-week range of $122.17 and $188.77.