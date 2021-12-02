SIMO vs. SYNA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Semiconductors sector might want to consider either Silicon Motion (SIMO) or Synaptics (SYNA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

- Zacks

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Silicon Motion and Synaptics are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SIMO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.47, while SYNA has a forward P/E of 26. We also note that SIMO has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.60.

Another notable valuation metric for SIMO is its P/B ratio of 3.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SYNA has a P/B of 11.25.

Based on these metrics and many more, SIMO holds a Value grade of B, while SYNA has a Value grade of D.

Both SIMO and SYNA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIMO is the superior value option right now.

