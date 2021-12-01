Request Price Predictions: Where Will The Sandbox Take the REQ Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

It’s been an eventful week for the Request Network (CCC:REQ-USD). After having a largely low-key 2021, the token is seeing a price explosion thanks to its newest client. With the token showing plenty of volatility in the last week, it’s apparent that REQ has the potential for very fast and steep upward gains. As such, investors are seeking out Request price predictions while the crypto is still hot.

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

The Request Network provides a convenient service for frequent blockchain users. Taking after fiat payment apps like Venmo and Cash App, Request allows users to make payment requests on the blockchain. With Request, users can quickly exchange crypto among one another, or they can bill a customer for a service or product. Primarily, the Request service operates on the Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) network. As such, it supports most every Ethereum-compliant token.

Request is becoming a point of interest for investors in recent weeks thanks to its metaverse partnership. Of course, the metaverse has exploded in popularity, becoming the new hyper-trendy industry niche of choice for crypto investors. Plays like Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD) and Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD) have seen large price booms as a result of the recent surge in interest. One of the most popular of metaverse plays is Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD), especially as it launches its Alpha metaverse for users to explore for the first time. Now, Sandbox and Request are joining forces and pushing interest in Request price predictions.

Request Price Predictions Come Into the Fold Amid Sandbox Partnership

Sandbox is a quickly developing product, and it is focusing a lot of time and effort into developing its product for its full rollout. As such, developers want to spend less time on red tape and more time on beefing up its virtual universe. That’s why Sandbox says it is partnering with the Request Network; the partnership will allow Sandbox to quickly handle accounting and payroll duties for its 150 employees without sacrificing development time.

The partnership, after first being announced last week, preceded gains of over 200% for Request’s REQ token. After a brief downturn, which erased half of these gains, it looks like Request has regained its footing and is tearing upward again. Today, the token is up nearly 60%, with trading volume increasing nearly fivefold in the last 24 hours.

Could Request keep these gains up in the future? Let’s take a look at some Request price predictions and see what analysts think:

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction expects REQ to stall out for the next year. The site predicts a paltry 1-cent gain by December 2022, valuing the token at 77 cents.

Gov Capital is equally reluctant of REQ gains, expecting the token to lose slightly. The outlet’s December 2022 prediction for REQ is 73 cents.

Trading Beasts expects slight gains for the token come this time next year, predicting a price of about 98 cents.

The post Request Price Predictions: Where Will The Sandbox Take the REQ Crypto? appeared first on InvestorPlace.