This is the Marvel movie Steve Jobs didn't like

The perfectionism of the founder of Apple had incredible aspects and others ... not so much. Steve Jobs had avery demanding opinion on absolutely everything. When his son Reed was nine years old, the businessman took him to see Iron Man 2 . Such was his disgust when he left the movie theater, that he decided to call Disney CEO Bob Iger to tell him that "the movie was crap."

The anecdote was shared by Iger in the book he just published, " The Journey of Life: Lessons Learned During 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company ." The two entrepreneurs had been friends for several years and Jobs served on the board of directors when Disney bought Pixar.

"I agree that Iron Man 2 is not a masterpiece, but I couldn't let Jobs think he was right," Iger writes.

The movie is not a fan favorite, but it was a hit in terms of money . The film grossed $ 623 million worldwide in 2010, as opposed to the $ 585 million that " Iron Man 1 " made worldwide in the summer of 2008. It also marked the success of the films of Marvel by becoming part of Disney.