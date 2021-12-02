Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $24.20, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.39% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

