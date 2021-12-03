IDFC First Bank Debuts India's First Metal Debit Card

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IDFC First Bank announced the launch of FIRST Private Infinite, the country’s first-ever standalone metal debit card, in partnership with Visa, the global leader in digital payments.

IDFC First Bank

FIRST Private Infinite is a lifetime free card designed specifically for customers who are part of the bank’s FIRST Private program, a premium savings and wealth offering. The FIRST Private program offers an unrivalled banking and investment experience to customers and comes with a range of exceptional investment, banking, lifestyle and wellness benefits.

“Metal cards are preferred by customers given their distinctive look and feel. Our FIRST Private Infinite debit card adds luxury and style to our customers’ payments experience. It is crafted to stand out fresh and aligns with the exclusivity of the FIRST Private program,” said Amit Kumar, head of retail liabilities, IDFC First Bank.

A statement black card, FIRST Private Infinite is crafted from hybrid metal with details etched in silver, created to deliver an exclusive payment experience. True to its top-of-the-line proposition, the benefits of FIRST Private Infinite debit card are specifically curated for premium cardholders and include complimentary domestic and international lounge access for cardholders and companions, unparalleled insurance coverage, a road assistance program and access to golf courses across the country.

“At Visa, we are delighted to partner with IDFC First Bank on their affluent debit proposition. A set of carefully curated benefits and experiences across travel, health and insurance, dining, entertainment and lifestyle, coupled with the power and promise of the Visa network and brand, is sure to resonate with affluent Indian consumers and households. We eagerly look forward to the launch and scale-up of this innovative card offering,” said T R Ramachandran, group country manager of Visa, India and South Asia.