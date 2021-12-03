Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arch Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, Tesla and Winnebago

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO.

4 Promising Liquid Stocks to Snap Up for Higher Returns

A company with solid liquidity always has the potential to offer higher returns as stable financial resources drive business growth. It indicates a company’s capability to meet debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with a high liquidity level. High liquidity may also indicate that the company is unable to utilize its assets competently.

Apart from sufficient cash in hand, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing in the stock. A healthy company with a favorable liquidity may prove to be a profitable pick for one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — also known as the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets.

However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the company failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — also called the “acid-test ratio" or the "quick assets ratio" — reflects on a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding the current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account cash and cash equivalents as well as invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet current debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point toward sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

