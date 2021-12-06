Make Your Design Stand Out with VectorStyler

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're growing your business, you have to lean heavily into marketing and branding. That means pumping money and energy into design. Great design, after all, sticks out from the crowd and captures the attention of your audience. Whether you're working on ads, social media posts, brochures, or practically anything else, you need the help of a tool like VectorStyler Professional Illustration Software. It's on sale for just $29 (reg. $95).

VectorStyler is an advanced illustration and drawing software trusted by designers around the globe. With this tool, you can create illustrations, logos, icons, drawings, typography, vector art, and more for digital or print use. Whatever you need to do, VectorStyler gives you a complete set of drawing, design, and illustration tools to support modern design needs — whether you have a design background or not.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, VectorStyler offers real vector brushes to make working on digital art feel totally realistic. There's a shape builder to create complex shapes, a trim and join tool to merge shapes, color effects, a large collection of live shape distortion vector effects, elastic warp distortion, mesh and envelope distortion, and many more cool features. The variable width strokes and interactive tool allows you to play with your brushes and advanced typography makes designing special elements simple.

Plus, you can import native AI files with all high-level object and layer options remaining editable, retaining swatches, vector brushes, and tiling patterns. That makes collaboration and working through multiple drafts more seamless and effortless than ever.

Get all of the design tools you need in a single platform or for Mac or PC — even if you're not a designer per se. Right now, you can get VectorStyler Professional Illustration Software for 69 percent off $95 at just $29. That's less than $30 to totally revolutionize your design work.

