Gain the Accounting Skills All Entrepreneurs Need

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Accounting is one of the absolute most important skills that any entrepreneur can have. They're money people, after all. And managing your money right is key to business success.

If you don't have an accountant on staff, it's essential that you have accounting skills to help your business stay compliant and avoid run-ins with the IRS, or worse, your investors. In The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle, only $149 (reg. $1,791), you'll get the entry-level skills you need to be your business's accountant and understand what you need to do to keep your business in the black.

This nine-course bundle is taught by James Forjan, Ph.D., CFA (4.1/5 instructor rating). Forjan has been teaching college business classes for more than 25 years and received his CFA charter in 2004.

This comprehensive bundle serves as a complete introduction to becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), beginning with ethics and standards. You'll learn how to describe the roles of financial reporting and financial statement analysis, understand the implications for financial analysis, calculate the tax base of a company's assets and liabilities, and much more. Naturally, you'll also learn how to analyze and interpret financial statement disclosures and compare disclosures in relation to finance and operating leases.

Additionally, you'll learn how to forecast a company's future net income and cash flow, explore quantitative methods, equity investments, operating on a fixed income, and much more. Before you know it, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of business accounting and know just how to get your business on the right track.

Take your business to the next level. For a limited time, you can get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for just $149.

Prices are subject to change.