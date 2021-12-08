Practice Your Aerial Photography with This Budget-Friendly Drone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world gets a little more technologically driven every day. That's why it should be no surprise that the former fad of drones has evolved into a fully-fledged business opportunity. Aerial photography is in greater demand than ever, especially if you're looking to start a side hustle or a new business that's a potentially lucrative one.

But to get into aerial photography, you'll need a very expensive high-end drone. Before making that investment, make sure you actually like this activity. You can practice on a budget with the Fader Stealth Drone, now on sale for 53 percent off for a limited time.

The Fader Stealth Drone is ready to fly right out of the box and comes loaded with a ton of advanced features that make it easy for beginners to fly and a ton of fun for experts. The lightweight drone is equipped with a 6-axis flight control system with adjustable gyro sensitivity and a three-level adjustable controller sensitivity, so you can switch between beginner and advanced flight options. It also features things like auto take-off and landing, altitude hold, and ready to fly technology making it extremely easy for beginners to start flying right away without worrying about crashing.

Of course, the Fader also has an HD camera that records 720p views in real-time, allowing you to practice your aerial photography and videography skills. It's even outfitted with LED lights allowing for nighttime flights. If you're feeling fancy, the acrobatic flip capability adds a little extra fun to every flight.

Practice your drone piloting skills and develop a passion and set of knowledge before you invest in a new side hustle with somewhat significant overhead. For a limited time, you can get the Fader Stealth Drone for 53 percent off $129 at just $59.99.

