Signature charcuterie, only in Patagonia Parrilla de Campo

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In Patagonia Parrilla de Campo , an Argentine restaurant that has already been operating in Mexico City for 11 years, flavors are worshiped through sausages, since they are the basics to celebrate, for “las reundas”, as they say to meetings in the south of the continent, to share with friends and enjoy the great moments.

Cortesía Patagonia Parrilla del Campo

The Argentinean charcuterie of Patagonia is characterized by having signature recipes and by mixing meats, for this reason pork is mixed with beef, since in Argentina there is a great gastronomic culture around this animal. The result is sausages with very genuine flavors, like blood sausages, blood sausages cooked with spices, seasonings, it provides magnesium, calcium and zinc.

Ripened sausages such as salami and bondiolas preserve the flavors of Jesús María, a city in the north-central province of Córdoba, a site of great international importance for its Dressage and Folklore Festival; place that has inspired Chef Francisco del Piero, who is in charge of the Patagonia Parrilla de Campo kitchen, who supervises the perfect maturation process of the sausages.



Photo: Courtesy

Bondiola, or capocollo in Italian, can be found in some dishes such as asparagus with vermouth. This sausage and salami are matured in special refrigerators with controlled temperature and humidity, so that the meat is fermented with a mushroom culture so that the typical Argentine flavors emerge.

The chorizos are served on the grill, along with the blood sausages and can be accompanied by salads such as the red fruit salads with beet egg and truffle aroma or the glorified chorizo with salad.

The charcuterie offer in Patagonia can be enjoyed in the typical "picadas" to share, complemented with cheeses and olives, ideal to enjoy in the afternoons accompanied by vermouth, or to watch football finals or celebrate with friends. The bondiola is recommended as a finger food, on a bread with some tomato sauce and olive oil that highlights the 40-day maturation of this exquisite meat.

Patagonia offers a genuine and honest Argentine menu, with flavors that recall the neighborhoods of Buenos Aires, barbecue afternoons and the taste of the best wines in the area, ready to be part of any moment with friends or family.

Patagonia Parrilla de Campo is located in Campeche 345, col. Countess.