Burger King Is Selling Iconic Menu Item for Less Than a Dollar

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Those with December birthdays may have to share the spotlight this year with one very favorite sandwich.

picture alliance | Getty Images

Burger King’s beloved Whopper turns 64 years old this month and, in celebration, the fast-food chain is giving customers the present of selling the sandwich for its original price.

On December 3 and 4, Burger King restaurants will sell the cult-favorite burger for an unbelievably low price of $0.37, just as it originally appeared on menus back in 1957 upon its debut.

In order to cash in on the deal, customers must register for BK’s Royal Perks reward program and order the burger via app only.

Related: Burger King and Robinhood Team Up to Give Away More Than 2 Million Cryptocurrency Coins

The iconic burger hasn’t changed its recipe, and still consists of a flame-grilled beef patty topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and sliced onions all between a sesame seed bun.

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic, flame-grilled burger prepared YOUR way (with 1,024 potential combinations, to be exact),” Zahra Nurani, head of marketing communications for Burger King North America said in a statement. “And now, 64 years later, we’re excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper for its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members.”

Burger King resides under parent company Restaurant Brands International, which recently acquired sandwich chain Firehouse Subs for $1 billion.

“We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities,” Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil said at the time of acquisition.

RBI was down 3.61% year over year as of Friday afternoon.