Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

- Zacks

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This designer, constructor and seller of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research