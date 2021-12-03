Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch As We Get Closer To 2022

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022 For Better Trading

marijuana stocks are in a spot where investors want to see the sector climb. For some time now the cannabis sector has been faced with a big drop in momentum. This drop started back in early 2021 and has continued to take place. Much of this is drop comes from industry and legislative issues. For example, if a company is not able to execute a product or venture it can create issues in the market.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

As well when the cannabis industry faces off with legislative issues it can also lead to a drop in trading. This is what has been happening for the last 9 months. That’s the bigger problem that has caused a decline for most of the sector. Yet even with a decline in the sector, some volatile price swings have taken place. However with the sector once again facing more pullback people are looking for cannabis stocks to buy.

Now there is a bit more to it. For instance, much of this buying is based on speculation of when federal reform will pass. Meaning with how marijuana stocks are the passing of the federal reform may create a rise in trading. This is what many anticipate will happen once the reform in enacted.

Marijuana Stocks And The Impact Of Cannabis Legislation

As history has shown any progressive news has led to many cannabis stocks seeing a jump in trading. Now, none of these are set in stone this is just based on previous trading patterns. So with this, the sector is still in a bit of limbo until a move is made on the matter. Which the entire sector feels is coming any day now. But still no matter the issue or drop always do your research before investing in marijuana stocks. Below are a few pot stocks that many see a rise in momentum before reform is passed. Which is something most investors would like to see happen to head into a new year of trading.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch December 2021

Cansortium Inc. (OTC:CNTMF) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF)

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. In the company’s most recent news it has released its Q3 2021 earnings. During this time the company’s revenue increased 9% to 15.6 million. These updated figures are in comparison to $14.3 million. As well the company’s Florida revenue increased 4.3% to $13.1 million compared to $12.6 million. Next Cansortium adjusted gross profit1 increased to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue.

Which is compared to $9.5 million or 66.6% of revenue. Back In August, the Company opened its 2nd store in Pennsylvania in Mechanicsburg. The company also saw an Adjusted EBITDA increase of 34% to $4.9 million or 31.4% of revenue. This was compared to $3.6 million or 25.5% of revenue. As well back in September Cansortium opened its 27th store in Florida in Fruitland Park. Which is the city’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

Words From The CEO

“We executed on several key initiatives during the quarter, including the opening of a new dispensary in Pennsylvania and two new dispensaries in Florida, bringing our total retail footprint to 29 stores,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “We also received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operation in several new bays at our recently expanded Sweetwater facility. In fact, products from Sweetwater hit the shelves in November as planned and early customer feedback has been excellent.

[Read More] Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy In December? 2 To Watch Right Now

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

During the second week of November 4Front Ventures also released its Q3 2021 financial results. In addition to providing a business update as well. At this time the company saw a systemwide Pro Forma Revenue of $33.1 million compared to $22.3 million in Q3 2020. These new figures are an increase of 48% year over year and a decrease of 4% from Q2 2021.

Another highlight is the company’s Adjusted EBITDA reached $7.5 million, an increase of 103% year over year. And flat as compared to Q2 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%. Which is compared to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% in Q2 2021.

[Read More] Looking For Marijuana Stocks To Buy While Cannabis Stocks Are Down? 2 Canadians For Your List Right Now

Words From The Company

“In the third quarter we reached several substantial operational milestones that we believe have set the table for our growth well through 2022 and beyond,” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. “While we experienced some regulatory delays in getting Commerce up and running, we are more confident than ever that we have the tools, facilities, and teams in place to meet our considerable growth expectations in the coming year.”