Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

More than $ 100 million worth of metaverse land was sold in one week

Analysts report that the growth of these platforms has increased since Facebook announced its change to Meta.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since Facebook announced its switch to Meta and its future plans to create a metaverse, the existing ones have gained popularity. The biggest racked up $ 100 million selling NFTs the week of November 22 and November 28.

The Sandbox

The activity continues with these platforms such as The Sandbox, Decenterland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space. The one that has racked up the most so far is The Sandbox , which recently broke its record by selling a luxury yacht for $ 650,000. In this way, last week he collected 86 million of the 105.8 that the four added, that is, 80% of the profits. All these metaverses use the Ethereum currency as a means of payment, which is worth 92,786.67 Mexican pesos.

Decenterland was the second place, it has been dedicated to selling NFT of parcels and in a week they raised 15.5 million dollars. CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space added 2.6 million and 1.1 million respectively.

According to analysts, metaverses will be the key to driving the use of cryptocurrencies, which until now remain something quite niche. Bank of America Managing Director and Global Strategist Haim Israel said the metaverse is where "we are going to start using cryptocurrencies as currencies."

More About Technology

Technology

Rocket Lab announces the construction of Neutron, a reusable rocket that will become the competition of SpaceX and Blue Origin

Entrepreneur en Español
space

Total solar eclipse: Where to see it live

Entrepreneur en Español
Email

8 Critical Email Rules for Optimal Efficiency

Stu Sjouwerman

Stu Sjouwerman

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Create Brand Loyalty by Humanizing the Digital Experience

Melissa Stone

Melissa Stone

The Business Traveler's Journal

How Practicing Self-Love Can Help Your Business Reach New Heights

Gurpreet Kaur

Gurpreet Kaur

Tesla

Tesla launches the Cyberquad, an electric car for children

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More