Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

4 Top-Ranked Stocks From a Prospering Electronics Industry

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry players, AMD, ASX, DIOD and CRUS, gain from the growing proliferation of 5G, AI, ML, IoT, Blockchain and consumer electronic devices.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry has been benefiting from the solid adoption of laptops, notebooks, office equipment and network peripherals worldwide. Increasing demand for high-volume consumer electronic devices such as digital media players, smartphones, tablets, and the strong uptake of efficient packaging, machine vision solutions and robotics have been persistently benefiting industry players like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, ASE Technology ASX, Diodes DIOD and Cirrus Logic CRUS. Additionally, the growing proliferation of AI, Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and industrial revolution 4.0 (which focuses on interconnectivity and automation) should continue to drive the industry’s growth.

- Zacks

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Buy These Strong Tech Stocks Now at Big Discounts Amid Omicron Selloff?

Benjamin Rains

Stocks

Canon (CAJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Stocks

Methanex (MEOH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

7 Instagram Reels Ideas to Better Connect With Your Audience

Madalyn Sklar

Madalyn Sklar

Stocks

Buy These Strong Tech Stocks Now at Big Discounts Amid Omicron Selloff?

Benjamin Rains

Stocks

Methanex (MEOH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read More