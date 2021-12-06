4 Reasons to Attend a Cannabis Social Equity Summit

White men make up the majority of executive positions in every industry. Cannabis, for a time, was on its way to breaking that trend. Despite the industry’s recent focus on social equity and diversity, women and minority ownership is plummeting.

As reported by MJBizDaily, the share of women in senior ranks fell from 36.8% in 2019 to 22.1% in 2021. Minorities fared even worse, falling from 28% holding an executive position in 2019 to just 13% across the country in 2021.

The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) has taken notice. To bring attention to the issue and offer solutions, the Association will host a social equity summit on December 9, 2021. Here are four compelling reasons to attend.

This conference is gamified

The 2021 NACB Social Equity Summit, “Race Forward: The Future of Social Equity” will take place in the Hyperfair platform, hosted by the Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference.

This virtual reality platform offers attendees an opportunity to interact as avatars in a virtual conference center. Explore an exotic virtual world as a character of your own design.

Participants can customize their avatars, exchange business cards, contact one another via chat or video messaging, and attend a series of virtual sessions.

Action options stimulate engagement from other attendees. Raise your hand to ask a question, dance a jig if the mood strikes, or clap your hands after a rousing discussion.

Become an expert in equity

The NACB has curated a concise offering of sessions with actionable insights. After the event, attendees should have a thorough understanding of cannabis social equity, its challenges and solutions.

The first session, “Ending the War on Drugs: Today’s Solutions Come From Our Past,” will focus on intergenerational trauma in minority communities caused by cannabis prohibition. This topic serves as an apt introduction to the rest of the day’s sessions.

The second discussion, “The Aftermath of Incarceration: Out of Prison But Never Free,” continues the examination of the war on drugs.

Those arrested for non-violent cannabis crimes are still facing persecution for their crimes once they are freed. The focus is on changing the governmental and societal systems that serve to oppress felons after their time is served.

Become an ally for change

The next panel will focus on the future of social equity programs and how to invigorate investment in communities most impacted by cannabis prohibition.

Whether you are looking to invest or seeking investment, this discussion should prove lucrative.

There are also many associations in the cannabis space focused on creating an equitable industry for minorities through investment funding.

These associations will be explored during the conference. Find out how you can become a member or support the work they’re doing.

NACB’s summit concludes with stories from social equity licensees. Panelists discuss their journeys, struggles, and accomplishments with a focus on how to improve the industry going forward.

Attendance is free and supports a worthy cause

While 2021 has been a bad year for diversity in cannabis, there’s still hope for creating change. You can help by educating yourself and your peers with insights from experts.

Registration is free for this summit and donations are welcome. Sign up here to register.