Playboy will compete with OnlyFans in the Metaverse and rapper Cardi B will be creative director of the project

Following the death of its legendary founder, Hugh Hefner , in September 2017, the adult entertainment firm Playboy entered a process of restructuring and reinvention. In order to take the concept of the brand into the new era, the iconic company announced the launch of Centerfold , a platform for content creators that will compete with OnlyFans . The project, which will be developed in Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse , will be led by controversial rapper Cardi B , who was chosen as creative director and founding member.

Centerfold.com

This Thursday, PLBY Group Inc and the interpreter of 'Up' released the news through their respective social networks, with the same photo of Cardi B wearing a huge diamond necklace in the shape of the iconic bunny.

"Today is a milestone for Playboy: we want to welcome into the family our first Creative Director-in-Residence, the icon, Cardi B," the firm's post reads.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can't believe this is real , ”the calebridad said according to the ad. “For as long as I can remember, I have felt connected to Playboy. It is truly an original platform for uncensored creativity and I am inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I already have so many ideas, I can't wait! " .

"Centerfold will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago, and Cardi is the perfect guide in this new era," said Ben Kohn , CEO of PLBY Group , in a statement cited by the middle Chicago Tribune .

What is Centerfold and why will it compete with OnlyFans?

The description of Playboy 's new big bet reveals that it will take up the OnlyFans concept. That is, everything indicates that it will be a platform for content creators (erotic, most likely), to directly monetize by sharing their material with users through subscriptions or another payment scheme. However, more than a website, it will be a space within Mark Zuckerberg 's Metaverse .

Although not much is known about the project, Forbes explains that Centerfold.com will be "a curator-led platform that will allow women to control their own content."

“In the metaverse or the virtual Playboy Mansion we can reach a worldwide audience, and we can do that by selling different levels of membership. I think today's consumers want a lifestyle, they want to have fun in their lives, especially after two years of being locked up in their homes, " Kohn told The Edge. In addition, he explained that "we are focused on building the digital Playboy Mansion."

As the CEO explained, the plan is to bring the legendary parties at Hugh Hefner's mansion into the virtual world. In these 'meetings', users will be able to coexist with the avatars of erotic stars, musicians, artists and comedians, among others, who "can establish their own price guide," said the executive.

Kohn says Centerfold would be "really our own social media platform," but experts look further and underscore the enormous potential of bringing Playboy's extensive catalog to the Metaverse.

"There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Playboy NFT opportunity and its ability to monetize its extensive library," said Keith Rosenbloom , a partner at the Cruiser Capital hedge fund in New York who owns shares in the company.

“We believe that Centerfold's business may be even bigger than NFT's business. Centerfold is a logical extension of the Playboy brand. We compare it to OnlyFans, which is generally regarded as a very high cash flow generating business, ” added the investment expert in the statement for The Edge .

Rosenbloom added that, unlike its competition, "Playboy has the opportunity to inexpensively build an OnlyFans-like platform using the Playboy brand, network, and resources designed to be scalable."

Why did Playboy choose Cardi B as creative director?

This is a great step for Playboy , which has tried to reinvent its concept to adapt to the tastes of the new generations. In that sense, Cardi B , whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and worked as a stripper before rising to stardom, could contribute much more than her name and her army of fans. The singer could share with you some of the secrets that took her from the dance floor to the big stages, and from there to the corporate world. All this while making a name for himself among the most famous rappers in the world and imposing fashion with his eccentric style.

Cardi B is the mother of little Kulture , 3, and gave birth to her second child just three months ago, last September, both as a result of her marriage to rapper Offset. However, her busy family life has not stopped her from growing professionally and she is now ready to return to the world of adult entertainment.

This Friday morning, the hip-hop star confirmed the news with a video that already exceeds 3.3 million views. In the clip, the interpreter of 'Bodak Yellow' appears aboard the luxurious Big Bunny private jet, owned by the adult media firm. "Playboy is my new home," says the multi-Grammy winner excitedly.

According to the firm, the 29-year-old rapper will provide artistic direction through collections of fashion and sexual wellness products, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.

"Through her unapologetic commitment to free speech, her dedication to raising artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand," explained Kohn. He stressed that he couldn't think of a "better creative visionary" to partner with for this project, which they hope to launch before the end of 2021.

In this regard, the musical star stated that “today's creators deserve to express themselves freely and without filters. They deserve to feel secure in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. "

The former erotic dancer also invited those interested to join Playboy's DTC (Direct to Consumer) initiative . "For all those creators who are doing bold, revolutionary, and truly culture-changing things, please join me ," Cardi B said in the statement.

The brand's CEO expressed being anxious to "see what Cardi and our team develop alongside our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our world-class content production."

If a virtual yacht was sold a few days ago in the Sandbox metaverse for $ 650,000 and someone else paid $ 2.4 million for virtual land within the metaverse , can you imagine how much Playboy's extensive collection of material and merchandise could be worth in this space ? Get out your digital wallets!