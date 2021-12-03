Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Juniper Networks (JNPR) closed at $31.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer network equipment maker had gained 0.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Juniper Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.27 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

JNPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.32% and +5.89%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Juniper Networks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Juniper Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Juniper Networks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.21.

It is also worth noting that JNPR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

