Hakimo Raises $4 Million in Seed Round

Hakimo, a security company founded by top AI researcher and engineer Samuel Joseph, has announced that it has secured $4 million in seed investment from top Silicon Valley investors. Hakimo has become known for its creation of a smart monitoring platform for physical security systems in large enterprises. The new unique system developed by Hakimo automatically analyzes data from various sensors using artificial intelligence (AI), reducing costs and preventing security breaches for various organizations ranging from corporate offices to college campuses to hospitals.

Hakimo's achievement in incorporating AI to analyze data in the security sphere is revolutionary and explains the high-profile customer traction that the company now boasts in the physical security market. In its short time, Hakimo has analyzed more than half a million security events so far and the groundbreaking platform has been deployed at a variety of enterprises across different verticals.

“Our mission is to modernize the physical security industry using artificial intelligence and data analytics. This funding round is a great milestone in that journey,” said Joseph who is the CEO and co-founder of the company.

The $4 million seed funding round was led by Neotribe Ventures, a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm. The round saw participation from defy.vc, Firebolt Ventures, and leading angel investors including Stanford Professors. Prior investments by these investors include Box, Nest, Dropcam, Cohesity, Robinhood, etc.

Joseph has been an authority on artificial intelligence research and implementation even before establishing Hakimo. He has authored peer-reviewed papers published by respected engineering journals and conferences, is a regular reviewer for multiple highly-cited engineering journals, and is a member of the prestigious Forbes Technology Council. He has developed core algorithms at other AI companies such as Totemic (Koko) and Lightup Data. “I saw a clear need for something like Hakimo in the physical security industry and that led me to create this Platform”, says Joseph. Hakimo currently has offices in Menlo Park (California, US) and Bangalore.

Joseph received his B.Tech. degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, where he received the President’s Gold Medal, and his M.S. degree from Stanford University. He was a Ph.D. candidate at Stanford University when he established Hakimo. His co-founder, Sagar Honnungar, is also an alumnus of Stanford University.