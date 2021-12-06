100X.VC Takes Investment Tally To 70 Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

100X.VC, India’s first venture capital (VC) to use India SAFE notes, has invested in 70 startups since class 01 in December 2019.

100X VC

100X.VC operates on a cohort-based investment model. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, where two-three startups are born every day. For class 06, 100X.VC received 2,285 pitches, shortlisted 356 and after a rigorous process, 10 startups received funding in class 06, said a statement.

The VC firm announced the names of the startups at VC pitch Day on December 3. More than 1,000-plus investors, including VCs, corporate houses, angels, family houses from across the globe were in attendance.

“With our investment in 10 startups as part of class 06, we are thrilled to have invested in 70 startups since inception. We received pitches from startups with several unique ideas. It was hard to review so many good applications and shortlist a few because everyone had potential. Our investors are eagerly waiting to hear from us about the curated list of startups. We are focused on mentoring, advising and guiding the founders. Our masterclass enables them to turn their ideas into successful businesses,” said Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC.

The class 06 portfolio companies include: Healthy Barks, a fresh food and wellness brand for pets; PensionBox, India’s first pension app for the private employed workforce; Super Scholar, a go-to place to win edtech scholarships; Broomees, an online platform to safely hire verified and trained domestic help; Wizzy.ai, an intelligent site search for e-commerce stores; Redbasil, a B2B marketplace for food supplies; Utsav, a social community platform for faith and divinity; Honc, a car wash partner; SimpliClariFy, a platform that enables students to get mentored by their career twins; Instasell, a platform for Instagram businesses.

100X.VC is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the family office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta, to nurture innovative ideas that add value and bring solutions to a problem. 100X.VC is SEBI registered investment adviser, added the statement.