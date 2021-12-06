Clara becomes the youngest unicorn in Latin America

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The business expense management startup Clara announced on Monday the closing of a Series B financing round equivalent to $ 70 million, reaching a valuation of $ 1 billion and unicorn status.

Cortesía Clara Gerry Giacomán y Diego García, cofundadores de Clara.

The company founded by Diego García and Gerry Giacomán Colyer started operations in Mexico eight months ago, making it the youngest unicronium in Latin America with this new valuation.

“We are very proud that just eight months after our launch in Mexico, today we are the Latin American startup that has obtained this position the fastest, with this we reaffirm our commitment to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of all companies in the region, to the time that we promote the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Latin America ”, commented Gerry Giacomán Colyer, CEO and co-founder of Clara exclusively for Entrepreneur en Español .

The fintech also announced that with this this new capital raise, - led by Coatue, an investment firm behind ByteDance (TikTok), deel and more recently, Bitso - formally begins operations in Brazil . Likewise and as part of the new investment, Michael Gilroy de Coatue, joins as the first external member of Clara's board.

As part of its launch in Brazil, Clara has an initial roster of nearly 100 companies, including the Brazilian operations of its Mexican clients. The startup already forms a team of 40 people in that country, led by Layon Costa as Country Manager.

Clara's client portfolio is made up of some of the most important emerging companies in the region, such as Kavak, Jüsto, JOKR, Casai and Sofía Salud.