Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

- Zacks

Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This mortgage company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.2% over the last 60 days.

Guild Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

