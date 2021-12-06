Is Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) made its debut on 07/14/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Oshares Etfs, OUSA has amassed assets over $739.01 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the FTSE US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 5% Capped Index.

The FTSE US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 5% Capped Index measures the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.48% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 21.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector; Information Technology and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Home Depot Inc/the (HD) accounts for about 5.46% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

OUSA's top 10 holdings account for about 38.91% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OUSA has added about 18.38%, and is up about 18.93% in the last one year (as of 12/06/2021). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $36.96 and $44.85.

The ETF has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 20.21% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.78 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $86.69 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

