Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

- Zacks

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 7.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

