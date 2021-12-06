Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
A Snowstorm in Denmark Led Ikea Customers, Staff to Spend the Night in the Store

Those trapped inside made the best of their bad-weather situation, watching television and enjoying the department store's food.

An Ikea showroom in northern Denmark was transformed into a sprawling bedroom after a snowstorm forced six customers and about two dozen employees to shelter in the Swedish-founded furniture store, AP News reports.  

Up to 30 centimeters, or 12 inches, of snowfall left the customers and employees stranded when the Aalborg-located Ikea closed on Wednesday evening. But those trapped in the department store made the best of their bad-weather situation, watching television and enjoying the shop's culinary offerings, which included stuffed pork, warm cinnamon buns, the Danish Christmas dessert risalamande and hot chocolate. 

Store manager Peter Elmose told Ekstra Bladet, a Danish tabloid newspaper: "We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds." He added that the impromptu guests were able to "pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try."

According to Denmark's public broadcaster DR, people working in the toy shop next door also spent the night in the Ikea. 

“It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in,” Michelle Barrett, one of the toy store's employees, told DR. "We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again," she continued. 

In the morning, the group of overnighters was treated to coffee and additional cinnamon buns, and Elmose sent each guest home with a free pillow to commemorate the unique experience. 

