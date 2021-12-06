Equinor (EQNR) Achieves Financial Completion for Dogger Bank C

Equinor ASA EQNR and SSE Renewables reached the financial completion for the third phase of the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is currently being developed in three phases — Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. The offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 3600 megawatts (MW), sufficient to fulfill 5% of the U.K.'s power demand.

Equinor and project partners secured $3.3 billion in senior debt facilities, and $533 million in ancillary facilities. The final group of lenders involved 28 banks and three export credit agencies, the majority of which was the same for Dogger Bank A and B.

Dogger Bank C is the third phase of the project, which the companies are currently developing off the northeast coast of England. It will have a capacity of 1,200 MW and generate 6,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year. Both companies own equal shares in Dogger Bank C.

Equinor and British utility firm SSE Renewables are also involved in developing the first two phases of the project. With the completion of three phases, likely by March 2026, Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world's largest offshore wind farm. SSE is managing construction activities across all three phases of the project, while Equinor will operate the wind facilities.

The financial completion marks a significant achievement for the third phase of Equinor's offshore wind project. The significant appetite from lenders bolsters the attractiveness of the U.K. offshore wind assets and reflects the quality of the project. Equinor and SSE will utilize their offshore capabilities and continue to add value for the future.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 9% compared with the industry's 8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

