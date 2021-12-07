Cannabis Trade Shows Will Continue to Grow Across the U.S., Says Hall of Flowers CEO

Hall of Flowers has made a name for itself in California’s cannabis industry as THE experiential trade show to attend. Coming into their latest season, Hall of Flowers is launching their first full show outside of their flagship in Santa Rosa. Hall of Flowers Palm Springs looks to launch from December 8th – December 9th

We sat down with Dani to talk about fashion, products, and the growth of cannabis trade shows across the country.

EPISODE BREAKDOWN

00:33 – How did you end up doing cannabis trade shows?

02:25 – How did you create your brand aesthetic to attract the cannabis industry?

05:20 – Is there a particular brand in cannabis you felt moved the paradigm forward for the industry?

06:26 – Did the consumer shift from only THC to add terpene profile in cannabis surprise you?

08:10 – Is there any advice you would give to entrepreneurs entering emerging markets?

10:21 – What are you seeing in the Californian regulatory landscape?

11:29 – What is your approval process like for deciding which brands to have at Hall of Flowers?

13:24 – What are some key indicators of who makes the grade for the outdoor activations?

16:24 – Do you get a personal pride from seeing brands launch and grow at Hall of Flowers?

17:39 – How did you team up with Green Street?

19:15 – What was the impetus to move to Nevada and Southern California?

25:47 – How did you decide on your venue in Southern California?

28:54 – What can attendees expect from this first SoCal show?

31:09 – Do you consume yourself and what is your favorite way to consume?

31:43 – Any particular strain or terp profile your favorite?

32:50 – Are you surprised by drinks heading more towards the micro-dose vs macro-dose?

34:55 – In your opinion what does the future of the cannabis industry look like?

We would like to thank Dani for his time in being on today’s episode. You can find out more Hall of Flowers by visiting them online at www.HallofFlowers.com

As always, a special thanks also goes out to JP Bianchini for the licensed use of his track for our theme song. You can find out more about JP Bianchini by visiting his website at www.JPBianchini.com

Stay tuned to the next episode on Conversations in Cannabis!