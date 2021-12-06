Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

During his hearing, Nicholas Mitchell explained the reasons why he decided to do it.

Nicholas Mitchell was accused of putting razor blades and screws into the mass of pizzas that were sold in supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, in the United States. On Thursday he was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison.

In June he had made a settlement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products. No one was harmed by the artifacts within the mass, but still the authorities called it a dangerous act. Mitchell was captured in October of last year after clients notified the company of the incident.

During the investigation, they found security videos where Mitchell was clearly seen manipulating the masses, the man had been fired from the It'll Be Pizza company during the pandemic.

During the hearing, Mitchell tearfully explained that he had done it to get revenge on the company and that he didn't want to hurt anyone.

