Ómicron: 5 things you should know to protect yourself

These last two weeks the news cycle has been dominated by the appearance of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron . Its name sounds like a science fiction movie from the 70s (in fact, it is a bit), but the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a mutation of concern. However, what do we actually know about this new variant of COVID-19?

A statement from Houston Methodist Hospital helps us clear up some of the most common questions we have about Ómicron.

1. The unknowns about Ómicron will continue for several weeks

Although the Omicron variant was reported to the world much faster than other variables of concern such as Alpha and Delta, it is still too early to know how it behaves.

What we DO know about the variant:

Initially detected in South Africa

Cases have already been found in many countries in Europe and Asia, also in Australia, India, the United States, Mexico , Canada, Brazil, among many others.

Contains a large number of mutations that are of concern

"Beyond this, we don't know much yet and we will have to wait a few weeks to observe the virus and then have a clearer picture of the Omicron variant," explains Dr. Wesley Long, director of microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital .

2. We have important unanswered questions about Ómicron

There are many unanswered questions about this variant, such as:

Will it replace Delta as the world's dominant variant of the virus?

Is it transmitted more easily or not?

Does it cause less or more severity of the disease, or essentially the same severity as Delta?

Will existing vaccines still be effective against Omicron?

"These are very important questions, but it will take time to answer them with certainty and scientific rigor," says Dr. Long.

3. Delta has not disappeared

Although Ómicron begins to spread, it should be noted that the Delta variant continues to spread as well.

"The Omicron variant has already been detected in several countries, but it is not yet clear whether it is more communicable or causes a more serious disease than Delta." Despite the news, Dr. Long asks us to calm down and not lose sight of what is in front of us now, and this is the Delta variant that continues to be the predominant and that was the one that caused serious problems last summer. Delta will continue to circulate around the world, especially this upcoming holiday season.

"We need to keep an eye on Omicron, yes of course, but the immediate concern remains Delta," emphasizes Dr. Long. "We have already seen what this variant can do, which continues to cause many severe cases of the COVID-19 disease , particularly in unvaccinated people."

4. It doesn't matter which variant: Unvaccinated people are still at serious risk.

With or without a new variant, Dr. Long indicates that the most serious situation is that there are still a huge number of people who are not vaccinated in the world.

"We know that vaccines are safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus," says Dr. Long. “If you've already had COVID-19, it doesn't matter, get vaccinated. We know that immunity induced by vaccines is much stronger than natural immunity induced by disease. It is a fact that unvaccinated adults are twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated after recovering from the infection ”emphasizes the specialist.

On the other hand, boosting the COVID-19 vaccine is considered an important part of protection against the virus. In the United States and many other countries, they are already administering it. In Mexico, the Federal Government recently announced that it will shortly begin the application of reinforcements to the elderly population, which is one of the most vulnerable.

For his part, Dr. Long points out that, “vaccinated people have much greater protection from suffering a serious illness or hospitalization, in case of being infected with Delta. In addition, there is no evidence yet that I indicated that the protection offered by vaccines does not also extend to the case of Ómicron. In the coming weeks we will clear up these unknowns for sure ”.

5. How to protect yourself from Ómicron?

Our best defenses against Delta, Omicron or whatever variant, for these Christmas holidays continue to be the same:

Regardless of which variant is on the road, the best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to practice all the precautions that we already know and know do work, especially this holiday season.