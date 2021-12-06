Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
KFC Is Testing Out a New Spicy Sauce

The chicken chain will be bringing a D.C. staple to three major cities this month.

Looks like KFC fans are in for a tangy, saucy treat this month.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The chicken chain announced that, starting today, it will be teaming up with Washington, D.C.-area specialty foods manufacturer Capital City to bring its beloved mambo sauce to select restaurants in Dallas, Atlanta and of course, Washington, D.C.1

"KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don't get a chance to experience," Arsha Jones, CEO and co-founder of Capital City, said in a statement. "When visitors think of Washington, D.C., they envision museums, government and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own. We are proud to be able to partner with KFC to share our culture with more people." 

The cult-favorite sauce is Capital City's commercially available twist on a decades-old staple of Black D.C. food culture, with homespun varities of the sweet-and-spicy condiment originally popping up at restaurants in the 1950s. The partnership with KFC comes two years after a similar collaboration with Papa John's.

A full list of KFC locations participating in the joint venture can be accessed here.

Customers can choose to pair the sauce with a Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal, the four-piece Extra Crispy tenders Combo Meal or the two-piece version of the same. The sauce can also be purchased standalone with any menu item for an additional cost.

KFC  is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) alongside Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and more. The parent company was up 22.54% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

