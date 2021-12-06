JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $160.16, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.58 billion, up 1.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $122.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.36% and +2.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

