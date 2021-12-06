Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $59.71, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 9.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 16, 2021. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.28 billion, up 5.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $31.46 billion, which would represent changes of +12.83% and +7.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research