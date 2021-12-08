Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, Returns On December 12, 2021 To Examine The Role Of Startup Programs In An Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new edition of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, is scheduled to be held on the theme of "Startup Programs: A Key Component To A Strong Entrepreneurial Ecosystem" on Sunday, December 12, 2021, running from 2pm to 4pm at the Dtec Dubai Digital Park.

Organized by Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, the event will look into why acceleration, incubation, and support programs are integral to the startup ecosystem of the UAE and the wider MENA region.

While the event is free and open to the public, attendance for the same must be confirmed by registering on this link.

This installment of Dtec Forum will kick off with a keynote address by Elliott Denham, Senior Associate Manager, Startup Programs, Dtec, who will offer his perspective on how entrepreneurs can go about choosing startup programs that work for them and their businesses.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on the impact of startup programs that currently exist in the MENA region, as well as the gaps that they need to address to bolster the ecosystem and its entrepreneurs.

Moderated by Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East, the panel discussion will hear from Julien Plouzeau, Senior Investment and Portfolio Manager at Dtec Ventures, Aya Sadder, founder, Bolt, and Mashal Waqar, co-founder of The Tempest and 60 Day Startups.

