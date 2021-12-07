2 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your Upcoming 2022 Watchlist

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Next Year

In recent trading marijuana stocks have started to see more upward momentum. Even though some feel this may be short-lived others feel different. Right now in the sector, there have been days even weeks with volatile upswings. However not every investor has been able to take advantage of it. This can do to fear or not being able to execute at the right time. While at the same time other traders have been able to capitalize off of these small pops in trading.

At the start of last month, many top marijuana stocks saw a nice two-week jump in trading. Regardless of the back half of November resulting in a decline, it was another chance to find top cannabis stocks to buy. Another thing to point out is even with volatile swings, not every company will be able to sustain its upward push. As well the fight to pass federal cannabis reform is another topic that is playing a big role in the rise and drop of most cannabis stocks.

Nevertheless, the sector has its good days and bad. With this people are on the hunt for the best marijuana stocks. Now making an investment off of recent trading patterns may not be the best strategy. The most viable option most are going with is based on the progress outside of the market. For instance, many cannabis companies have been releasing their most current earnings. Which for most pot stocks have shown promising results.

Marijuana Stocks Being Profitable Out Of The Market

As more publicly traded marijuana companies show profitably the more people want to invest. This is one of the main components in the due diligence process most investors are taking a bit more seriously. Nevertheless, the cannabis industry is still young and developing as time goes on. So as federal cannabis reform is on its way more people are keeping their eyes on the sector. The companies below are some marijuana stocks to watch this month

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC;GRAMF)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

TPCO Holding Corp.

TPCO Holding Corp. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. In the company’s most recent news it has announced it will be participating in several conferences in December. The first one was The National Black Caucus of State Legislators 45th Annual Legislative Conference. Which took place from November 30th to December 3, 2021. Following this, the next conference will be The National Cannabis Industry Association’s Business Summit & Expo.

This event will take place from December 15 – 17, 2021. Mr. Datcher is scheduled to participate as a keynote speaker on December 16th. Also in recent news, the company announced Tiffiany McBride as Managing director of Social Equity. In addition to Kerry Arnold as Chief People Officer. The two positions further The Parent Company’s mission to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector. McBride joins from Docstur, LLC, where she previously served as Chief Operations Officer.

She brings over 15 years of experience in results-driven strategy development to The Parent Company. This is where McBride will oversee the Social Equity Ventures program. As well as operations that concentrate on finding the industry’s future black cannabis entrepreneurs. McBride will ensure the program offers the capital and mentorship necessary to build generational wealth. And become part of a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry.

Words From The Company

“This is an exciting time to join The Parent Company as the Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures to continue to ensure that minority communities have a seat at the table in the cannabis industry,” said Tiffany McBride, Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers in various health and wellness verticals. For example such as legal cannabis and hemp industries. In the last 4 weeks, Neptune Wellness has released several news updates. Back on November 9th, the company announced the launch of Mood Ring branded vape products.

Which was released in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Following this release, Neptune Wellness on the 12th of November appointed Morry Brown as Vice President of Investor Relations. This transition was effective on November 29th, 2021. Furthermore, Neptune announced its Fiscal 2022 financial results on November 15th. At this time some highlights are the company’s revenue totaled $15.7 million.

This made for an increase of 27% from Q1. As well as its third consecutive quarter of revenue growth. In the most recent new update, Neptune’s subsidiary, Sprout Foods launched its new website and branding. Over the last year, the company has continued to show its growth potential. With much in the works for there is more reason to keep an eye on this marijuana stock in 2022.