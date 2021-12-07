Lernern Raises $1 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lernern, an edtech company providing apprenticeship, upskilling and further education opportunities to blue-collar workers, has raised a total of $1 million from its investors in Seed funding.

“Having co-founded and led one of India’s leading skill development companies, Gram Tarang, for over 12 years, we have skilled over 360,000 youth in brick-and-mortar mode in rural and peri-urban areas and placed thousands into first-time blue-collar jobs in the industrial belts of Tirupur, Coimbatore, Chennai, PuneChakan-Ranjangaon, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Greater Noida, Manesar, Neemrana, Baddi, etc. This grassroot level experience has helped us deeply understand youth aspirations and their desire to learn and grow. I am delighted to have found an incredible group of individual and institutional seed investors, who believe in our capabilities, share our vision and most importantly, are equally passionate about the social change that Lernern aims to bring by enabling growth for our youth,” said Abhinav Madan, co-founder and CEO of Lernern, in a statement.

The newly infused capital will be deployed in three focus areas. First, the platform is being further developed to meet the specific requirements of blue-collar workers in the workplace and provides for synchronous and asynchronous learning. Lernern has partnered with Dr. Prasad Ram, the ex-CTO of Google India who has pioneered a unique navigated learning system called Gooru which uses AI and ML to navigate the learner’s journey. The second focus area will be to develop content and academic partners across disciplines that will enable the blue-collar worker to acquire the knowledge, skills and academic credits. Thirdly, it will be used for the learn & earn business model, said the statement.