3 Internet Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Internet - Content industry participants like Airbnb (ABNB), Yelp (YELP) and Perion Networks (PERI) benefit from expanding mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings despite coronavirus-led economic disruption.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Internet – Content industry is suffering from the coronavirus-led chaos that has affected industries like travel. However, the pandemic has opened up new channels of growth for Internet content providers. The industry participants have witnessed solid demand for e-commerce services from home-confined consumers amid lockdowns and restrictions on traveling. Moreover, resurgence in digital advertising is a key catalyst.

Industry participants like Airbnb ABNB, Yelp YELP and Perion Networks PERI are benefiting from solid demand for digital offerings as well as increasing importance of video content and cloud-based applications.

- Zacks

