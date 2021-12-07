Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

CC, CPRI, SIG, and CSV made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 7, 2021.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

- Zacks

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Capri has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.16, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Finance

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Retirement

Sean Sechler

Stocks

Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stocks

ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Retirement

Sean Sechler

Business Ideas

Business idea! Get ready for the Christmas season with an online outlet

Entrepreneur en Español
Marketing

Why You Should Look Into Luxury Niches and Micro-Influencer Marketing

Marilisa Barbieri
Read More