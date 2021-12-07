Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Zacks

The Chemours Company CC: This company that provides performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Capri has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Carriage Services, Inc. CSV: This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.16, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

