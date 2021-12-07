5 Low Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in December

The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is widely favored by value investors for identifying low-priced stocks with exceptional returns. The ratio is used to compare a stock’s market value/price to its book value.

- Zacks

The P/B ratio is calculated as below:

P/B ratio = market price per share/book value of equity per share

P/B ratio reflects how many times book value investors are ready to pay for a share. So if the share price is $10 and the book value of equity is $5, investors are ready to pay two times the book value. Ideally, a P/B value under 1.0 is considered good, indicating a potentially undervalued stock. However, value investors often consider stocks with a P/B value under 3.0.

The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high-growth prospects. ASE Technology Holding ASX, KB Home KBH, Celestica CLS, DXC Technology Company DXC and Atlas Corp. ATCO are some such picks.

What’s Book Value?

There are several ways by which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under-or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value, or the stock is undervalued and therefore a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a caveat. A P/B ratio less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio isn't without limitations. It is useful for businesses — like finance, investments, insurance, and banking or manufacturing companies — with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S, and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Screening Parameters

Price to Book (common Equity) less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.

Price to Sales less than X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how much the market values every dollar of the company’s sales/revenues — a lower ratio than the industry makes the stock attractive.

Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than X-Industry Median: The P/E ratio (F1) values a company based on its current share price relative to its estimated earnings per share — a lower ratio than the industry is considered better.

PEG less than 1: PEG links the P/E ratio to the future growth rate of the company. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and investors need to pay less for a stock that has bright earnings growth prospects.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Average 20-Day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Value Score equal to A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Here are our five picks out of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

ASE Technology Holding is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing.

ASE Technology Holding has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 26.9%. ASE Technology Holding currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. You cansee the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

KB Home is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the United States. KB Home has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 36.7%.

KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors.

Celestica has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Celestica has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 10.2%.

DXC Technology Company provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. DXC Technology Company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

DXC Technology Company was formed by the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) and Enterprise Services Division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”), which was completed on Apr 1, 2017. DXC Technology Company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 27.4%.

Atlas Corp is an asset management company, which operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships.

Atlas Corp. has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 27.9%. Atlas Corp currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research