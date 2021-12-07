These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Hotels Casinos And Resorts Industry

After a sluggish last year due to travel restrictions, the hotels, casinos and resorts industry is again starting to pick up. However, the growing threat of the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) could prove bad news for this industry again. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the hotels, casinos and resorts industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In Hotels, Casinos And Resorts Industry

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to come up with the ten biggest companies in the hotels, casinos and resorts industry. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Following are the ten biggest companies in the hotels, casinos and resorts industry:

Travel + Leisure (>$4.04 billion)

Founded in 2006, it is a membership and leisure travel company that offers resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL)'s shares are up over 14% YTD and more than 4% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $253 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $489 million in 2019. Travel + Leisure is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (>$4.35 billion)

Founded in 1984, it is a vacation company that deals in vacation ownership, exchange, rental, resort and property management. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has the following business segments: Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Its shares are up over 14% YTD and almost 1% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $275 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $138 million in 2019. Marriott Vacations is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.

Hyatt Hotels (>$5.02 billion)

Founded in 1957, this company develops and manages resort and hotel chains. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has the following business segments: Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; Owned and Leased Hotels; EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. Its shares are up over 13% YTD and more than 7% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $703 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $766 million in 2019. Hyatt Hotels is headquartered in Chicago.

Penn National Gaming (>$5.30 billion)

Founded in 1982, this company owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, as well as video gaming terminal operations. Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has the following segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest and Other. Its shares are down 40% YTD and almost 1% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of over $669 million in 2020, compared to a net income of over $43 million in 2019. Penn National Gaming is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pa.

Wynn Resorts (>$6.61 billion)

Founded in 2002, this company designs, develops and operates destination casino resorts. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has the following business segments: Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Palace, and Wynn Macau. Its shares are down 24% YTD and more than 2% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $2.07 billion in 2020, compared to a net income of over $122 million in 2019. Wynn Resorts is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Caesars Holdings (>$8.74 billion)

Founded in 1937, this company operates casino resorts at several locations. Caesars Holdings has the following businesses segments: interactive entertainment, casino entertainment, food and beverage outlets, conventions and hotels, and other non-gaming business operations. It is a private company that is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Hilton Hotels Corporation (>$9.45 billion)

Founded in 2010, this company operates in the hospitality business, and has the following business segments: Ownership, and Management & Franchise. Its shares are up over 29% YTD and more than 6% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $720 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $886 million in 2019. Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) is headquartered in McLean, Va.

MGM Resorts International (>$12.89 billion)

Founded in 1986, this company owns and operates casino resorts that offer convention, dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel, retail, and other resort amenities. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Its shares are up over 30% YTD and more than 2% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of over $997 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $2.05 billion in 2019. MGM Resorts International is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Sands (>$13.73 billion)

Founded in 2004, this company develops destination properties. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has the following business segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. Its shares are down over 35% YTD and more than 1% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $267 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $1.27 billion in 2019. Las Vegas Sands is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Marriott International (>$20.97 billion)

Founded in 1927, this company operates and franchises residential, hotel and timeshare properties. Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has the following business segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); U.S. & Canada; and Asia Pacific. Its shares are up over 18% YTD and more than 3% in the past five days. It posted a net loss of $267 million in 2020, compared to a net income of $1.27 billion in 2019. Marriott International is headquartered in Bethesda, Md.