AMC Investor Connect Puts NFTs in Holders’ Hands

Retail investor darling AMC Theaters (NYSE: AMC ) is back at it again. Another offering from the company is bringing lots of publicity to the stock this morning. It’s also prompting investors to register to the company’s AMC Investor Connect platform. The non-fungible token (NFT) prize for stock holders is helping to bridge a gap between booming interest in digital tokens and the retail investing crowd that propped up the theater chain throughout 2021.

AMC CEO Adam Aron has his ears open, and he listens thoroughly to what stock holders want. When they say they want to use crypto in AMC theaters, Aron makes it happen. When they say they want collaboration between AMC and peer retail monolith GameStop (NYSE: GME ), he works diligently to achieve a crossover product. And now, with holders becoming increasingly interested in the world of NFTs, the company is offering an appealing take on the tokens.

AMC Investor Connect Allows Users to Earn AMC-Branded NFTs

Today’s news follows AMC’s foray into NFTs for the first time last week. Aron and company released a series of Spider-Man-themed NFTs to stock holders in anticipation of the series’ newest film. Through this release, the company is also promoting its AMC Investor Connect platform. Investor Connect is a way to better connect the company directly to its many retail share holders; it provides a place for these investors to reap various rewards and communicate with the company.

The release of the Spider-Man NFTs is proving to be a success. Only days later, the company is readying another unique token reward for those who sign up for the AMC Investor Connect service. The company is working in conjunction with NFT sales network Wax (CCC:WAXP-USD) on another NFT offering. Those who already have Investor Connect accounts, as well as those who sign up by Dec. 31, can claim an NFT bearing an image of a medal that reads “I own AMC.” The tokens will also be tradeable, meaning investors can potential turn a profit by owning this free incentive.

As the news continues to reach AMC investors, the stock itself is seeing a fair bit of movement. Falling 4% immediately after opening, the stock is now up about 4%. More than 14 million shares are trading hands as we get into the swing of things today.

